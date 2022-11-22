Health COVID-19: Additional 370 cases recorded on November 21 The national COVID-19 caseload rose to 11,511,822 with 370 new cases recorded on November 21, according to the Ministry of Health.

Health Vietnam reports 259 new COVID-19 cases There were 259 new COVID-19 cases nationwide, the lowest in the past four days, including one fatality from the south central province of Binh Thuan, reported the Health Ministry on November 19.