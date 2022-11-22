Vietnam logs 316 new COVID-19 cases on November 22
A boy gets vaccinated against COVID-19. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – The national COVID-19 caseload rose to 11,512,138 with 16 new cases recorded on November 22, according to the Ministry of Health.
With 152 patients given the all clear during the day, the number of recoveries rose to 10,607,166.
Meanwhile, there are 49 patients needing breathing support.
No death from COVID-19 was recorded in the past 24 hours. The total fatalities stood at 43,169.
With 76,575 doses administered on November 21, the total number of doses of COVID-19 vaccines injected rose to 263,369,859./.