Health Additional 365 COVID-19 cases recorded on November 7 Vietnam recorded 365 new COVID-19 cases on November 7, raising the national caseload to 11,506,214, according to the Ministry of Health.

Health New policies on COVID-19 fight needed: PM Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on November 6 suggested adopting new mechanisms and policies on COVID-19 prevention and control, which, he said, should match the new situation.

Health Vietnam targets ample vaccine supply for domestic use till 2030 Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam recently signed a decision approving a programme to ensure vaccine supplies for vaccination till 2030.