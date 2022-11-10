Vietnam logs 416 new COVID-19 cases on November 10
The national COVID-19 caseload rose to 11,507,540 with 416 new cases recorded on November 10, according to the Ministry of Health.
Getting vaccinated against COVID-19 (Photo: VNA)
With 153 patients given the all clear during the day, the number of recoveries rose to 10,605,468.
Meanwhile, there are 57 patients needing breathing support.
No death from COVID-19 was recorded in the past 24 hours. The total fatalities stood at 43,166.
As of the end of November 9, the total number of doses of COVID-19 vaccines injected was 262,457,461 with 27,374 doses administered on November 9./.