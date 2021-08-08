Vietnam logs 4,941 new COVID-19 infections
In a locked down area in Hanoi's Thanh Tri district (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam recorded 4,941 new COVID-19 infections, including 4,937 domestic and four imported cases, in the past 12 hours to 6am on August 8, the Ministry of Health said.
Ho Chi Minh City, which is the current largest pandemic hotspot, logged 1,896 cases, while its neighbouring Binh Duong province reported 1,477 infections.
The remainders were found in Long An (724), Dong Nai (390), Soc Trang (94), Hanoi (63), Da Nang (62), Vinh Long (57), Dong Thap (48), Ninh Thuan (23), Thua Thien-Hue (19), Kien Giang (18), Binh Dinh (14), Hau Giang (14), Phu Yen (13), Quang Ngai (9), Lao Cai (3), Ha Tinh (3), Thanh Hoa (2), Lang Son (2), Son La (2), Bac Lieu (2), and Ca Mau (2).
The new infections brought the national count to 205,656, including 203,313 locally-transmitted and 2,343 imported cases.
Of those, 66,637 patients have recovered from the disease while 3,250 others died.
As many as 8,896,615 doses of vaccines have been administered so far, including 888,459 second shots./.
