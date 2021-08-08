Health WHO commends Gov't highest commitment on vaccination Dr Kidong Park, World Health Organisation Representative in Vietnam, has said that WHO commends the Vietnamese Government’s highest level commitment on the COVID-19 vaccination.

Health WHO: When it is your turn to get vaccinated, take the vaccine available to you Dr Kidong Park, Representative of the World Health Organisation (WHO) in Vietnam, has made recommendations for Vietnam on COVID-19 prevention and control in the fourth wave of outbreaks, in which he emphasised vaccinations and affirmed that the organisation will accompany Vietnam.