Vietnam logs 52 more COVID-19 cases at May 22 noon
Illustrative photo (Source: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – Fifty-two new cases of COVID-19, including two imported ones, were posted over the last six hours to noon on May 22, according to the Ministry of Health.
The 50 new domestic infections comprise 34 in Bac Giang, 10 in Hanoi, four in Hung Yen and two in Hai Duong. The two imported cases, both Indian nationals were immediately quarantined upon arrival at the Noi Bai International Airport in Hanoi.
The latest infections raised the national tally to 5,013, with 1,962 cases detected since the fourth coronavirus wave began on April 27.
The number of recoveries stood at 2,689, while the death toll reached 41, all suffering from underlying health conditions.
Among patients under treatment at medical facilities, 63 tested negative once, 34 twice, and 23 thrice.
Up to 179,006 people who had close contact with patients or entered from pandemic-hit areas are under quarantine, including 4,490 in hospitals, 36,815 in concentrated quarantine facilities and 137,801 at homes./.