Health Vietnam records 58 COVID-19 cases on May 21 afternoon Vietnam recorded 58 new cases of COVID-19 over the past six hours to 6 p.m on May 21, including one imported case who had been quarantined upon their arrival, the Ministry of Health said.

Health Health Ministry continues allocating COVID-19 vaccines The Ministry of Health announced on May 21 that it had allocated COVID-19 vaccines to centres for disease control in cities and provinces, armed and public security forces, hospitals, universities, and ministry units.