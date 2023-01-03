Health First IVF clinic in Mekong Delta receives international certificate The IVF Department at Phuong Chau Medical Group’s Phuong Chau International Hospital based in Can Tho city has become the first medical unit in the Mekong Delta to receive the Reproductive Technology Accreditation Committee (RTAC)’s certificate of compliance.

Health UK Government, UNICEF provide medical equipment worth 500,000 GBP to Vietnam The British Embassy in Hanoi and UNICEF on December 29 handed over 500,000 GBP (over 602,000 USD) in life-saving equipment to the Ministry of Health to assist recovery of Vietnam’s health system.