Vietnam logs 71 new COVID-19 cases on January 3
The national COVID-19 caseload rose to 11, 525,408 with 71 new cases recorded on January 3, according to the Ministry of Health.
With 13 patients given the all-clear during the day, the number of recoveries rose to 10,611,338.
Meanwhile, there are only 9 patients needing breathing support.
No death from COVID-19 was recorded in the past 24 hours. The total fatalities stand at 43,186.
With 894 doses administered on January 2, the total number of doses of COVID-19 vaccines injected rose to 265,519,661./.