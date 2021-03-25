Vietnam looks to diversify sources of COVID-19 vaccines: FM spokesperson
Giving COVID-19 vaccine shot to a medical worker (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi, (VNA) – Vietnam continues seeking and diversifying its COVID-19 vaccine sources by working with nations such as the US, India and China, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Le Thi Thu Hang said at a regular press conference held on March 25.
According to her, the work aims at increasing the rate of vaccine coverage among Vietnamese people.
Apart from imported vaccines, Vietnam is promoting the research and development of domestically produced vaccines, which are expected to put in use as early as 2022 to ensure the country’s supply, health security and response to the pandemic.
Currently, two Vietnamese candidate vaccines are under human trials in line with the Ministry of Health’s related process and regulations.
On February 26, the Government issued Resolution No 21/NQ-CP regarding COVID-19 vaccine purchase and use. It identifies nine priority groups in the COVID-19 vaccination plan, including people at the frontline of the fight against the epidemic; Vietnamese diplomats sent to foreign countries; customs personnel; teachers and others working at educational facilities; and people working at administrative agencies with regular contacts with a large number of people.
Hang also cited data from the National Expanded Programme on Immunisation, which showed that as of March 21, over 35,000 Vietnamese had been vaccinated against COVID-19./.
