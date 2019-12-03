Vietnam maintains second place on SEA Games 30 tally
Vietnam earned 8 more gold medals on December 3, the third official competition day at the SEA Games 30 which is going on in the Philippines, keeping its second place in the tally.
Vietnam earned 8 more gold medals on December 3, the third official competition day at the SEA Games 30 which is going on in the Philippines, keeping its second place in the tally. (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam earned 8 more gold medals on December 3, the third official competition day at the SEA Games 30 which is going on in the Philippines, keeping its second place in the tally.
Besides the gold, Vietnamese athletes brought home 7 silver and 10 bronze medals during the day.
The wushu team had a successful day with three gold medals of Pham Quoc Khanh (men’s nanquan taolu), Bui Truong Giang (men’s 60-kg) and Nguyen Thi Trang (women’s 65-kg), along with two silvers and four bronzes.
The other gold medals were earned by Hoang Thi Duyen and Pham Thi Hong Thanh ( both in women’s weightlifting), Do Duc Tri (men’s arnis), Vu Thanh An (men’s fencing) and Dang Nam (men’s gymnastics).
An event that attracted big attention during the day was the match between Vietnam’s men’s U22 football team and rivals Singapore. Duc Chinh scored the only goal in the match at the 85th minute, earning Vietnam three more points in the path to the semifinals.
After three days of competition at the SEA Games 30, the Vietnamese team have won 75 medals in total (23 golds, 27 silvers and 25 bronzes), ranking after host Philippines with 92 medals (47 golds, 29 silvers and 16 bronzes)./.