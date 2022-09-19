Vietnam makes active contributions to AEM-54, related meetings
Cambodian Minister of Commerce Pan Sorasak (R) speaks at press conference announcing the outcomes of AEM-54 and related meetings (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) - The Vietnamese delegation led by Minister of Industry and Trade Nguyen Hong Dien contributed constructive ideas to strengthen economic cooperation among ASEAN member states and between them with their partners at the 54th ASEAN Economic Ministers’ Meeting (AEM-54) and related meetings in Cambodia last week.
The delegation highlighted key issues that ASEAN countries need to focus on during negotiations to upgrade the ASEAN Trade in Goods Agreement (ATIGA), address non-tariff barriers in ASEAN countries and boost the implementation of trade facilitation measures to promote intra-bloc trade; while making proposals on economic cooperation orientations between ASEAN and its partners to ensure practical benefits for Vietnamese and ASEAN businesses, thus contributing to the post-pandemic economic recovery process.
The delegation also showed support for host Cambodia’s initiatives towards economic integration in ASEAN and between the bloc with its partners, and committed to work with other member states to fulfil the working programme agreed by all of them.
Within the framework of the AEM-54, the Vietnamese delegation chaired the 14th Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar and Vietnam Economic Ministers' Meeting (CLMV-EMM 14), during which the CLMV Action Plan for the 2023-2024 period and another for implementing the CLMV Development Framework were approved.
Minister Dien also had working sessions with Cambodian Minister of Commerce Pan Sorasak, Lao Minister of Industry and Trade Malaythong Kommasith, and Timor Leste Minister of Tourism, Trade and Industry Jose Lucas da Silva.
An overview of the press conference (Photo: VNA)Speaking at a press conference announcing the outcomes of the events on September 18 evening, Pan Sorasak stated that this ASEAN Economic Ministers’ Meeting aimed to continue perfecting the working programme on the building of the ASEAN Economic Community during Cambodia's 2022 ASEAN Chairmanship year with the slogan of “ASEAN A.C.T.: Addressing Challenges Together”.
Cambodia is looking to fulfil the remaining 14 out of 19 economic priorities set for this year to help ASEAN create a strong foundation in digital connectivity, science and technology, narrowing the development and competitiveness gap among member countries, increasing the bloc’s resilience and competitiveness, and promoting inclusive integration, as well as growth and development of the bloc, he said.
The AEM-54 and related meetings took place in Siem Reap province from September 11-18./.