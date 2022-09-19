Politics ☀️ Morning digest September 19 The following is a list of selected news summaries over the weekend by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics Foreign Minister to attend funeral of Queen Elizabeth II Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son, under the delegation of President Nguyen Xuan Phuc, will attend the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II in London, the UK, on September 19, according to the Foreign Ministry.

Politics Vietnam, Germany looks to deepen strategic partnership The Vietnamese Embassy in Germany held a banquet on September 17 to mark Vietnam’s National Day (September 2), the 47th anniversary of the Vietnam-Germany diplomatic ties (September 23) and the 32nd German Unity Day (October 3).

Politics Hanoi, Israeli cities enhance friendly ties A delegation led by Vice Secretary of the Hanoi Party Committee and Chairman of the municipal People’s Council Nguyen Ngoc Tuan visited Israel from September 14-16 to learn from experience in administration building and urban development.