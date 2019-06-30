The Vietnamese Embassy hosts performance of "nem" making at the ASEAN Festival Day. (Photo: VNA)

The ASEAN Pretoria Committee (APC) on June 30 held the ASEAN Festival Day 2019 in Pretoria, attracting the participation of tens of thousands of locals.The annual event was attended by tens of invitees who are representatives of the local government and diplomatic corps in the city.Opening the festival, Philippine Ambassador Joseph Gerard B. Angeles, who is also the current head of the APC, stressed that the festival is not only a chance for the ASEAN community in Pretoria to meet but also for strengthening the cultural exchanges and people’s diplomacy between the community and local people.The seven ASEAN countries having their embassies in South Africa brought their typical cultural products and food to the festival. Each nation has its own space to showcase their publication on their history, land and people, tourism as well as potential for economic and investment cooperation.The Vietnamese Embassy hosted performances of the typical traditional conical hat and long robe, together with nem (fried spring roll), making the space for the country a magnet to visitors.Ambassador Vu Van Dung spoke highly of the efforts by the embassy’s staff and members of the Vietnamese community in the host country to the success of the festival.-VNA