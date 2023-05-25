Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Phung Duc Tien speaks at the 90th General Session of the World Assembly of Delegates of the World Organisation for Animal Health. (Photo: VNA)

Paris (VNA) – A Vietnamese delegation led by Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Phung Duc Tien attended the 90th General Session of the World Assembly of Delegates of the World Organisation for Animal Health (WOAH) from May 21-25 in Paris, France.

Speaking at the event, Tien emphasised Vietnam's efforts over the years in enhancing animal health and care, and its coordination with countries to control animal health risks through the "One Health" approach, and fight zoonotic diseases.

He affirmed that Vietnam is committed to continuing to support and well implement the integration of WOAH’s tasks and goals on the veterinary work into the national operating mechanism.

Vietnam is willing to welcome and expand cooperation on animal and human health protection, the Deputy Minister said.

On the sidelines of the event, the Vietnamese delegation had working sessions with important partners.

Receiving the delegation, WOAH Director-General Monique Eloit acknowledged Vietnam's efforts in disease assessment and management.

She said WOAH is willing to send experts to help Vietnam assess the safety of the epidemic areas. Eloit also asked Vietnam to regularly share information on the results of using the African swine fever vaccine.

The Vietnamese delegation work with representatives from the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Sovereignty of France. (Photo: VNA)

During a working session with Serge Lhermitte, Deputy Director General in charge of Economic and Corporate Environment at the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Sovereignty of France, Tien emphasised the exchange between the two ministries in the context that Vietnam and France are organising activities to celebrate the 50th founding anniversary of diplomatic relations (1973-2023) and the 10th anniversary of the strategic partnership (2013-2023).

Tien highly appreciated the agriculture and rural development sector's contributions to promoting the two countries’ cooperation.

The French official said that France is ready to support Vietnam in modernising livestock production, developing sustainable agricultural development, innovations for agricultural development, and training.

Attending the meeting, Vietnamese Ambassador to France Dinh Toan Thang emphasised that the two sides need to make agriculture an important field of cooperation. With the strength of vocational training schools in agricultural production, France was suggested to exchange experiences, support Vietnam in this field or make use of the conditions that the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) brings to promote Vietnam's exports of tropical fruits to France./.