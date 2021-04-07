- Vietnam will take actions to speed up the narrowing of development gap in ASEAN, especially in enhancing sub-regional cooperation by holding an ASEAN Forum on narrowing development gaps between sub-regions for comprehensive recovery and sustainable development.The statement was made by Deputy Foreign Minister Nguyen Quoc Dung at the ASEAN Senior Officials’ Meeting (ASEAN SOM) held via videoconference on April 7.Dung reaffirmed Vietnam’s support for and commitments to ASEAN’s cooperation priorities and initiatives in 2021.These priorities and initiatives need to rely on achievements gained by the bloc in 2020, particularly in Community building, COVID-19 prevention and control, and post-pandemic recovery.At the meeting, participating countries also reaffirmed their backing for the initiatives proposed by Brunei, ASEAN Chair in 2021, including promoting multilateralism, improving the effectiveness of the bloc’s humanitarian assistance and emergency response, and sea-based economic cooperation.