Deputy Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the UN Minister Counsellor Le Thi Minh Thoa. (Photo: VNA)

She called on all parties to protect civilians in line with international law, stressing that Vietnam strongly condemns attacks targeting civilians and essential civilian infrastructure.Thoa announced the Vietnamese Government’s decision to donate 500,000 USD to the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNWRA) in a bid to support the UN's efforts in Gaza, saying that sustainable peace can only be achieved through a comprehensive solution based on international law and relevant resolutions of the UN.Previously, on December 12, the UNGA adopted the resolution " “Protection of civilians and upholding legal and humanitarian obligations”, which calls for an immediate, sustained humanitarian truce leading to cessation of hostilities between Israel, Hamas, the unconditional release of hostages, and ensuring humanitarian access. It also reiterates the call for all parties to adhere to international law and international humanitarian law, and protect civilians./.