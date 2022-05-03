Business Infographic Sustainable Macadamia Development Scheme The government recently promulgated Decision No. 344/QD-TTg approving the Sustainable Macadamia Development Scheme in the 2021-2030 period, with a vision toward 2050.

Business Lai Chau developing cultivation area for medicinal crops Farmers on Sin Ho Plateau in the northern mountainous province of Lai Chau have shifted from inefficient crops to the cultivation of key medicinal crops. Agricultural processing facilities have been gradually set up locally, bringing high economic value for farmers.

Business Vietnam’s exports to UK up 16.4 percent last year After being heavily impacted by COVID-19 for two years, trade between Vietnam and the United Kingdom (UK) has recovered, reaching nearly 6.6 billion USD at the end of 2021, up 17 percent from the previous year, according to the Ministry of Industry and Trade.

Business Vietjet’s Q1 pre-tax profit leaps 113 percent year on year As the aviation and tourism industries have bounced back strongly, the Vietjet Aviation Joint Stock Company kicked off 2022 with great performance, posting a year-on-year surge of 113 percent in pre-tax profit in the first quarter.