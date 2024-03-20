Health First southern pediatric organ transplant centre to become operational in 2025 The first pediatric organ transplant centre in Vietnam’s southern region is scheduled to be completed and put into operation on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of the Liberation of the South and National Reunification Day (April 30, 1975 - 2025).

Health Free surgeries offered for cleft palate children in Thua Thien-Hue About 80 children with cleft palate in the central province of Thua Thien-Hue and surrounding localities are to receive free check-ups and surgeries from now until April 18.

Health Vietnam to host first int’l airway management conference International airway experts from across the world, including the United Kingdom, United States of America, France, Italy, New Zealand, and experts from Vietnam will gather at the first South East Asian Conference of the World Alliance of Airway Management (WAAM) in Hanoi on April 13-14.

Health Health insurance coverage necessary for all TB patients: Deputy PM Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha on April 8 requested the Ministry of Health to work with the Vietnam Social Security and the Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs to provide health insurance coverage for all tuberculosis (TB) patients.