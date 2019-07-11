Scene at the event (Photo: VNA)

– The second meeting of the Vietnam – Mexico joint committee on economy-trade-investment cooperation took place in Mexico City on July 9 and 10.Speaking at the function, Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Do Thang Hai lauded progress made in bilateral trade, stressing that Mexico is Vietnam’s 2nd biggest trade partner in Latin America while Vietnam is Mexico’s 8th largest partner in Asia-Pacific.Echoing Hai’s view, Undersecretary for Foreign Trade in Mexico's Secretariat of Economy Luz Maria de la Mora said increasing bilateral trade turnover reflects strengthening ties.Highlighting the important role of the joint committee mechanism in boosting bilateral relations, both sides agreed to focus on pushing up bilateral trade via trade promotion activities and diversification of import-export products.They said they will work to effectively implement the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement on Trans-Pacific Partnership and continue collaborating in agriculture, science-technology, finance, health and education.They took the occasion to discuss mechanisms that help identify opportunities for new products and sectors as well as increase trade-investment delegation exchanges.The sides agreed on the importance of signing an agreement between the Mexican Business Council for Foreign Trade (COMCE) and the Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry (VCCI).Concluding the meeting, the two head delegates signed its minutes.In an interview with the Vietnam News Agency, Hai said he believes Vietnam-Mexico economy-trade ties will be lifted to new heights, while Mora affirmed Mexico considers Vietnam a strategic one. The Mexican official said room for cooperation between Vietnamese and Mexican firms remains extensive, which will help Vietnamese products get an easier access to the North American and Latin American markets.-VNA