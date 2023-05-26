Politics Vietnam treasures comprehensive partnership with Chile: officer Vietnam attaches importance to strengthening comprehensive partnership with Chile, Deputy Defence Minister Sen. Lieut. Gen. Hoang Xuan Chien told newly-appointed Chilean Ambassador to Vietnam Sergio Narea Guzman in a reception on May 25 in Hanoi.

Politics Canadian Governor General delighted at growing ties with Vietnam Governor General of Canada Mary Simon has rejoiced at the development of the Vietnam-Canada relationship over the past time, noting the bilateral economic-trade ties have been still growing despite COVID-19 impacts.

Politics Australia’s Queensland considers Vietnam top priority partner Queensland, Australia’s second biggest state, is developing a new international cooperation strategy, which is expected to make Vietnam one of its top five priority partner countries, local officials have unveiled.

Politics ☀️ Morning digest May 26 The following is a list of selected news summaries last night by the Vietnam News Agency.