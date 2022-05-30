Business Hanoi's CPI grows over 3 percent in five months Hanoi’s consumer price index (CPI) rose by 3.04 percent in the first five months of 2022 against the same period last year, according to the municipal Statistics Office.

Business Five-month exports of agro-forestry-aquatic products up nearly 17 percent The total import and export value of agro-forestry-aquatic products in the first five months of 2022 has been estimated at 41.3 billion USD, up 8.6 percent year-on-year, according to the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD).

Business Vietnam shows potential for fruit exports to US Vietnam has great potential to increase fruit exports to the US in the future, said Hoang Trung, director of the Plant Protection Department under the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development.

Business Phu Quoc helps investors accelerate key projects’ progress Phu Quoc city of the Mekong Delta province of Kien Giang has been providing support for investors to accelerate progress of key projects as part of an effort to boost local socio-economic development.