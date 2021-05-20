Health Vietnam confirms 38th death related to COVID-19 Vietnam on May 20 confirmed its 38th death related to the COVID-19 pandemic, who had suffered from underlying health conditions.

Health Infographic Vietnam receives 2nd COVAX Covid-19 vaccine shipment Vietnam received the second shipment of 1.682 million AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine doses through COVAX Facility – the global vaccine access mechanism on May 16 afternoon, according to the Ministry of Health.

Health Localities asked to stay vigilant as COVID-19 already exists in community Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam on May 19 requested all localities to be on high alert as the COVID-19 pandemic is creeping in the community, and stay ready to immediately zone off and quarantine any new infections.