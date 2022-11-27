Vietnam named leading heritage destination in 2022
Vietnam’s tourism destinations and brands have been named in the top 16 award categories of the 2022 World Travel Awards, with the country named the World’s Leading Heritage Destination for the third time since 2019.
VNA
