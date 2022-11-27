Travel Infographic E-visa procedures for foreigners to enter Vietnam E-visa procedures are the fastest, most convenient, and most comfortable way for foreigners to apply for a visa to enter Vietnam.

Travel Infographic Vietnam welcomes 2.36 million foreign tourists in 10 months Vietnam welcomed 2.36 million foreign visitors in the first 10 months of this year, 18.8 times higher than the figure in the same period last year, but still down 83.7% compared with the pre-pandemic level in 2019.

Travel Infographic Vietnam listed among top places to visit in the New Year Vietnam has been named one of the top 20 places to visit at the beginning of the new year by UK travel magazine Wanderlust for its beautiful natural sights, festive atmosphere, and favorable weather.