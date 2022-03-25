Culture - Sports Online art project on Vietnamese theatre takes the stage An online art project launched by a group of young people to preserve Vietnamese theatre is off to a good start, attracting thousands of viewers in Vietnam and abroad.

Culture - Sports Visiting Thai Hoa Palace via VR technology According to the Hue Monuments Conservation Centre, visitors can now view Thai Hoa Palace, or the Palace of Supreme Harmony, a typical architectural work in the UNESCO-recognised Hue Imperial Citadel, thanks to virtual reality, or VR, technology.