Vietnam narrowly beaten by Oman in World Cup qualifiers
Vietnam finished their last home game of the 2022 World Cup Asian Qualifiers with a 0-1 loss to Oman at Hanoi-based My Dinh National Stadium on March 24.
Que Ngoc Hai (in red) is vying for the ball against an Omani player. (Photo: VNA)
This result means that Vietnam still sits bottom of the standings, with only three points from an earlier win against China.
Around 7,000 supporters came to the My Dinh National Stadium to see Vietnam play their last home game, supporters that tried to make up for some key absences among coach Park Hang-seo’s men due to injuries and COVID-19.
With Nguyen Hoang Duc, Phan Van Duc, Luong Xuan Truong and Bui Tien Dung out, coach Park had to bring in fringe players such as Bui Hoang Viet Anh and Nguyen Tuan Anh into the line-up. Neither started in the 3-1 win on Lunar New Year's Day against China.
Vietnam started the match with a great chance on the counter in the eighth minute. Quang Hai intercepted a pass from the Omani midfield and played a great through ball for Tien Linh. At about 25 metres, the striker pinged off a shot that was deflected by an Omani defender and went just inches wide.
Oman replied with a vicious shot in the 20th minute. Al Aghbari's shot had beaten Nguyen Manh but, luckily for Vietnam, it went wide.
Oman had more possession and was in control of the latter part of the first half, but Vietnam stayed strong and the first half ended goalless.
Vietnam pushed forward again in the second half and won three successive corners as a result. From the third one, Thanh Chung tried a bicycle kick but was tipped by Ibrahim Al-Mukhaini. Vietnam called for handball for a block by an Omani defender, but after consultation with VAR, the referee said no.
Despite pressuring Oman with attack after attack, Vietnam gave away a corner which Omani striker Khalid Al-Hajri capitalised on with a towering header that ended up in the net.
The men in red had multiple chances, the closest being Nguyen Quang Hai's free-kick that was acrobatically saved by Al-Mukhaini. Tuan Hai and Cong Phuong almost sent My Dinh stands into a frenzy, but their efforts were disappointingly wide and Oman got away with three points at My Dinh.
Vietnam will face Japan in their final qualifier match on March 29, and will look to go out with a favourable result./.