The department said the financial need to realise climate change response goals in Vietnam is huge. However, the estimated funding for this work from the State budget can meet only 130 billion USD.

At present, climate change has become an irreversible trend. Therefore, adapting to climate change and achieving the net zero emissions target are crucial for sustainable development.

Vietnam needs to increase investment in infrastructure adaptive to climate change and natural disasters, improve forecasting and responding capacity, especially in vulnerable regions like the Mekong Delta.

The engagement of businesses is significant in these efforts, especially in green transformation, low-carbon technology development, and efficient use of energy and resources./.

VNA