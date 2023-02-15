Business HSBC called to join green transformation, green projects in Vietnam Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha on February 15 called on the Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation Limited (HSBC) to actively join green transformation and green projects in Vietnam, when receiving Surendra Rosha, Co-Chief Executive of HSBC Asia-Pacific.

Business Vietnam an attractive spot for startups: Bloomberg Bloomberg on February 14 published an article “Silicon Valley talent is helping grow Vietnam’s startup hub”, quoting founders’ opinion that an abundance of inexpensive engineers coupled with a fast-growing economy makes Vietnam an attractive spot for startups.

Business Vietnam attends organic food fair in Germany Ten Vietnamese businesses are participating in Biofach 2023, a leading organic foodtrade fair, which is taking place in Nürnberg city in the southern German state of Bayern from February 14-17.

Business Ministry of Transport calls for stronger oversight on construction projects The Ministry of Transport has released a written directive urging local Departments of Transport, the Airports Corporation of Vietnam, and the Vietnam Expressway Corporation to enhance their management, inspection, and supervision of construction investment projects.