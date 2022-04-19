Former Deputy Minister of Home Affairs Tran Anh Tuan (L) is elected as Chairman of the association for the 2022-2027 tenure. (Photo:VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) - A congress to announce the establishment of the Vietnam - Nepal Friendship Association (VNFA) took place in Hanoi on April 19.

Former Deputy Minister of Home Affairs Tran Anh Tuan was elected as Chairman of the association for the 2022-2027 tenure. The VNFA's executive committee consists of 27 members.



During the tenure, the VNFA will coordinate with the Vietnam Union of Friendship Organizations (VUFO) to strictly implement the foreign policy set by the 13th National Party Congress, focusing on building a comprehensive and modern diplomacy, mobilising external resources for national development, improving the country's position and prestige, and developing the friendship and cooperation between Vietnam and Nepal.



In his speech at the event, Tuan said he hopes that through activities of the association in the coming time, the two countries’ people will have opportunities to strengthen mutual understanding, contributing to further promoting cooperation activities in politics, economy - trade, culture, and tourism between the two nations.



Addressing the congress, VUFO President Ambassador Nguyen Phuong Nga affirmed that the establishment and operation of the VNFA is a new stage of development in the friendship, cooperation, and people-to-people exchange between Vietnam and Nepal.



The association needs to actively establish relationships and closely coordinate with the Vietnamese Embassy in India and Nepal, and the Nepalese Embassy in Thailand and Vietnam, thus setting up partnerships with people's organizations of Nepal, she said./.