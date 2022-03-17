Business Vietnam Airlines offers low-cost tickets for domestic, int'l return flights National flag carrier Vietnam Airlines has announced that it will offer special discounts for all domestic flights and international flights to a number of countries departing between March 20 and December 31, 2022.

Business Vietnam taxes tech giants 43.7 mln USD annually Vietnam has taxed global tech companies like Google, Facebook and Microsoft an average of over 1 trillion VND (43.71 million USD) annually for their cross-border goods and services between 2018 and 2021, Minister of Finance Ho Duc Phoc told legislators on March 16.

Business Vietnamese, Indonesian firms announce joint venture partnership The Gioi Di Dong JSC, a subsidiary of Mobile World Investment Corporation in Vietnam, has announced its cooperation with PT Erafone Artha Retailindo under Indonesia’s Erajaya Group to establish the joint venture PT Era Blue Elektronic (Era Blue).

Business Retailers make efforts to control prices In the face of rising domestic gasoline prices, many retail businesses have been making efforts to control the price of goods to ensure supply and stabilise the market.