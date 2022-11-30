VNA General Director Vu Viet Trang (R) and PT General Secretary Alberto Anaya Gutiérrez. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – General Director of the Vietnam News Agency (VNA) Vu Viet Trang has expressed her wish that cooperation contents between VNA and the Mexican Labour Party (PT) would be added to the cooperation agenda of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) and the PT in the coming time to enhance relations and mutual understanding between the people of the two countries.

During a working session with PT General Secretary Alberto Anaya Gutiérrez in Hanoi on November 30, Trang stressed that the PT leader's visit to and working session with VNA showed the close and profound sentiments between VNA and PT.

She thanked PT for always supporting VNA’s resident correspondents to help the agency fulfill its task of reporting the Mexican situation to leaders of the Party and State, and people of Vietnam.

As an official news agency of Vietnam, VNA pledged to make active contributions to the relations between the two nations in the coming time, Trang said.

Gutiérrez, for his part, expressed his delight to visit and work with Vietnam and VNA again after three years of disruption due to impacts from the COVID-19 pandemic.

He said that with modern technologies and techniques, VNA has well accomplished its task of fully and promptly providing information about Vietnam for foreign friends as well as news for Vietnamese people and leaders at all levels, especially during the pandemic. The PT leader also wished that VNA would develop further in the future.

The VNA and PT delegations at the VNA headquarters in Hanoi. (Photo: VNA)

VNA and PT signed a memorandum of understanding on cooperation on November 28, 2010 with three major contents, including coordinating in reporting PT’s activities in Mexico and Latin America as well as popularising the images of Vietnam and its people; printing and publication of Vietnam Pictorial in Mexico, and training VNA reporters and editors in Mexico, which were included in the joint plan built and signed by the CPV and PT for the 2010-2015 period.

In 2012, PT presented a bronze statute of President Ho Chi Minh, which was created by Mexican sculptor Pedro Ramirez Ponzanell, to VNA as a gift.

VNA and PT leaders have also regularly made mutual visits within the cooperation framework between the two Parties and States./.