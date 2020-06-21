Politics Prime Minister meets voters in Hai Phong Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc reported the outcomes of the 14th National Assembly’s ninth session to voters in Ngo Quyen district, the northern port city of Hai Phong during a local meeting on June 21.

Politics 95 years of Vietnam's revolutionary press Ninety-five years ago on June 21, 1926, the first issue of Thanh nien (Youth) newspaper representing the voice of Vietnamese Revolutionary Youth League founded by Nguyen Ai Quoc (aka Ho Chi Minh) was published, marking the birth of Vietnam’s revolutionary press as the country remained under the yoke of French colonial rule.

Politics Cambodia marks 43rd anniversary of search for national salvation from Polpot regime The Cambodian Ministry of Defence on June 19 and 20 held a series of activities to mark the 43rd anniversary of the start of the search for the way to overthrow the Polpot genocidal regime (June 20).

Politics Vietnam attends GICHD’s executive council meeting The executive council of the Geneva International Centre for Humanitarian Demining (GICHD) recently convened its 45th meeting in the form of teleconference in Geneva.