Politics PM’s trip to help bolster ASEAN-Japan, Vietnam-Japan relations: diplomat Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh’s visit to attend the Commemorative Summit for the 50th Year of ASEAN-Japan Friendship and Cooperation and to have bilateral activities in Japan from December 15-18 will contribute to the success of the event and to promoting the Vietnam-Japan relations within the framework of the newly established comprehensive strategic partnership, according to a diplomat.

Politics ☀️ Morning digest December 14 The following is a list of selected news summaries reported last night by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics Chinese Party, State leader concludes state visit to Vietnam General Secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and President of the People's Republic of China Xi Jinping, his spouse and a high-ranking delegation of the Chinese Party and State left Hanoi on December 13 afternoon, concluding their successful two-day state visit to Vietnam.

Politics General Secretary bids farewell to Chinese Party and State leader On the afternoon of December 13, 2023, General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee Nguyen Phu Trong and his spouse Bui Thi Man bid farewell to General Secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and President of the People’s Republic of China Xi Jinping and his spouse Professor Peng Liyuan.