Vietnam offers additional 600,000 USD to Syria as earthquake relief aid
Vietnamese Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son. (Photo: VNA)
Son affirmed that Vietnam always attaches importance to and hopes to further deepen the traditional friendship and cooperation with Syria. The Government and people of Vietnam always remember and highly value the precious support from the Syrian people during its past struggle for independence and current national construction, he said.
For his part, the Syrian official thanked the Government and people of Vietnam for the support.
Leaders and people of Syria highly value ties with Vietnam, he said, expressing his impression on Vietnam’s socio-economic achievements. He affirmed that Syria always supports and hopes to learn Vietnam’s experience in national development and international economic integration.
The two FMs discussed and agreed on a number of orientations to promote future cooperation between the two countries in the fields of politics, diplomacy and economy, while coordinating with and supporting each other at multilateral organisations such as the UN and the Non-Aligned Movement.
Son took the occasion to invite his Syrian counterpart to visit Vietnam in an appropriate time. Faisal Al-Mikdad accepted the invitation./.