Politics Deputy PM Tran Hong Ha meets Japanese parliamentarians in Tokyo Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha met with Speaker of the Japanese House of Representatives Hosoda Hiroyuki, Chairman of the Japan - Vietnam Parliamentary Friendship Alliance Nikai Toshihiro, Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry Nishimura Yasutoshi, and the parliamentarians in charge of environmental issues of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) in Tokyo on March 3.

Politics Deputy PM meets UNWTO leader, co-chairs Vietnam-Spain business seminar Deputy Prime Minsiter Tran Luu Quang met with Executive Director of the World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO) Zoritsa Urosevic and co-chaired a Vietnam - Spain business seminar in Madrid on March 2, part of his official visit to the European country.

Politics Deputy PM Tran Luu Quang holds talks with Spanish counterpart in Madrid Deputy Prime Minister Tran Luu Quang and First Deputy PM of Spain Nadia Calviño had talks in Madrid on March 3, affirming the determination to develop the two countries’ “strategic partnership towards the future” on par with potential.

Politics Cambodian province marks completion of upgrade to friendship monument A ceremony was held in Chbar Mon city, Cambodia’s Kampong Speu province, on March 3 to mark the completion of upgrades to the Cambodia - Vietnam Friendship Monument there.