Society Issuance of COVID-19 vaccination e-certificates to speed up with information system The implementation of an information system in the issuance of COVID-19 vaccine certificate issuance was highlighted during a workshop held in Hanoi on March 22 by the Ministry of Health (MoH).

Videos Vietnam - A global leader in COVID-19 vaccination coverage Nearly 100 percent of Vietnam’s population has received two doses of COVID-19 vaccine, placing the country among the top 6 globally in terms of vaccination rates. With such coverage, Vietnam is now able to reopen its doors to economic and tourism activities.

Society Vietnam funds agricultural, infrastructure projects in Lao province The Vietnam-Laos and Laos-Vietnam cooperation committees on March 22 started the construction of an agricultural technique and services centre in Xaysomboun province, which is funded by Vietnamese non-refundable aid.

Videos Hanoi tourism ready to recover On March 15, Vietnam’s tourism industry in general and Hanoi’s in particular set out on the road to recovery. It is difficult to convey the joy felt by those who work in Hanoi’s tourism industry upon witnessing the industry reopening and readying itself to welcome guests once more.