Travel Lao Cai to welcome 4 million tourists in 2022 The northern mountainous province of Lao Cai is working to host some 4 million visitors and get more than 15 trillion VND (657.6 million USD) from tourism in 2022, according to its freshly issued culture-tourism development plan for 2020 – 2025.

Destinations Pomelo blossoms decorate Hanoi streets In these days of early March, when the cold is swept away and the sunlight has come, pomelo blossoms are in full bloom.

Travel Kien Giang welcomes over 1 million tourists in two months The southern province of Kien Giang welcomed over 1 million tourists, including over 18,600 foreigners, in the first two months of 2022, up 27 percent year-on-year.