Vietnam opens UN staff officer training course
Hanoi (VNA) - The Vietnam Department of Peacekeeping Operations opened a training course for UN staff officers with the support of the US’s Global Peace Operations Initiative (GPOI) on April 14.
Director of the Department Maj. Gen. Hoang Kim Phung said it has organised the course since 2017 but this is the first time it has been held via both online and in-person forms due to COVID-19.
The course attracts the participation of 16 trainees from 10 units of the Defence Ministry. All have a good professional background and English skills.
Trainees attending the course (Photo: VNA)The course provides basic knowledge on UN military staff for trainees who are about to join UN peacekeeping missions or participate in management, advisory work, research, and teaching at units involved in peacekeeping missions inside and outside of the Defence Ministry.
It also helps improve the department’s capacity for organising international training courses on UN peacekeeping, with the aim of increasing the quality of the country’s UN peacekeeping training facility.
Leaders of the Vietnam Department of Peacekeeping Operations, EU experts and trainees at the opening ceremony of the course. (Photo: VNA)This is also a chance to intensify the friendship between Vietnam and the US, the EU, and other partners in UN peacekeeping.
Head of the lecturer delegation Julian Bower hailed Vietnam’s efforts to be the first country carrying out the GPOI-assisted training course via both online and in-person forms./.