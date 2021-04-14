Society COVID-19 prevention prioritised at Hung Kings Temple Festival For the Hung Kings Temple Festival to take place safely and efficiently this year, authorities of the northern province of Phu Tho has directed relevant units to build detailed plans ensuring conditions to thoroughly implement COVID-19 prevention and control measures.

Society National governance, public administration improve: PAPI report The 2020 Provincial Governance and Public Administration Performance Index - PAPI Report on Vietnam was released on April 14, reflecting an incremental improvement in national governance and public administration performance during the 2016-2021 government term.

Society HCM City ceremony marks traditional New Year of neighbouring countries A ceremony was held at Pho Minh Pagoda in Ho Chi Minh City on April 14 to celebrate the traditional New Year of Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar, and Thailand.

Society Local residents to benefit from clean water project Thousands of residents in the central provinces of Nghe An, Ha Tinh, Quang Binh, Quang Tri and Thua Thien – Hue will be able to get clean water from a project mitigating water shortages in the dry season that has started in the central region.