Vietnam, Panama boost bilateral cooperation and friendship
Vietnamese Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son on November 18 held talks via video conference with his Panamanian counterpart Federico Alfaro Boyd as part of activities marking the 45th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two nations.
Vietnamese Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnamese Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son on November 18 held talks via video conference with his Panamanian counterpart Federico Alfaro Boyd as part of activities marking the 45th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two nations.
Son said Vietnam considers Panama an important partner in Latin America and wants to enhance its friendship and multifaceted cooperation with the country, especially in economy, trade, and investment.
The diplomat informed the Panamanian official about Vietnam’s socio-economic and political situation as well as its experience in COVID-19 control and prevention, and measures to recover the economy and ensure social security amid the pandemic.
In turn, Alfaro Boyd shared with Son Panama’s current situation and measures to sustain socio-economic stability during this challenging time.
He said Panama highly valued Vietnam’s achievements as the Chair of ASEAN in 2020 and a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council for 2020 – 2021, particularly in pandemic control and socio-economic development.
The officials reviewed cooperation areas between the two nations and two foreign ministries and discussed measures to step up bilateral partnership in the future.
They agreed to work closely in maintaining the growth momentum of the bilateral relationship, organise high-level visits whenever possible, and sustain the mechanism of joint committee on economic, trade and investment cooperation as well as political consultation between the two foreign ministries.
They agreed to promote Vietnam – Panama trade and investment exchanges via business delegation exchanges as well as collaboration in marine transport, agriculture, education and people-to-people exchanges.
The deputy ministers affirmed to coordinate closely at international organisations and multilateral forums and continue mutual support for each other’s candidacy for posts at the UN’s agencies and organisations.
They affirmed their support for multilateralism and the peaceful settlement of disputes based on international law./.