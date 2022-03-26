A scene in the movie “Yellow flowers on green grass" by director Victor Vu. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) - The Vietnamese Embassy, in coordination with the embassies of French-speaking countries in Chile, has organised the Francophone Film Week 2022 on the occasion of International Francophonie Day.



The event, which will last until March 31, is part of the cultural activities of the Francophone Week, with 10 films from countries in the Francophone community being screened.



It is expected to reflect the diversity in terms of culture of the Francophone community. Vietnam's movie “Yellow flowers on green grass" by director Victor Vu with Spanish subtitles will be shown at the film week.



Vietnamese Ambassador to Chile Pham Truong Giang attended the opening ceremony of the event and gave an interview to local media about the embassy's active role in events aimed at promoting the Francophone and multiculturalism of the Francophone community.



On this occasion, the ambassador informed about the working visit to Vietnam of Secretary-General of the International Organisation of La Francophonie (OIF) Louise Mushikiwabo.



The Francophone Week in Chile is an annual event held for countries in the Francophone community to popularise their traditional cultures, images and cuisine to local and international friends, and at the same time, to show their friendship relationship among member countries./.