Vietnam 's stand attracts a large number of visitors at t he fair (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The Vietnamese Embassy in Sri Lanka has attended an international charity fair organised by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the host country together with foreign embassies, diplomatic delegations and enterprises there.

The event, the first of its kind, aims to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the National Day and the establishment of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Sri Lanka. Proceeds from the fair will go to Lady Ridgeway Children's Hospital in country’s capital city of Colombo.

The fair was attended by 60 foreign embassies, including the UK, India, Indonesia, the US, Turkey, Switzerland, Vietnam, and Italy, representative agencies, international organisations, businesses and local press and media agencies.

Vietnam's stand attracted a large number of visitors with handicraft products such as Dong Ho paintings, Ha Dong silk, lacquer boxes, conical hats, products made of bamboo and coconut and specialties.

Beautiful images of Vietnam and its peace-loving people were also introduced to international friends through videos, pictures, magazines and leaflets./.