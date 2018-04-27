Crewmembers of Le Quy Don ship (Photo: nhandan.com.vn)

– A sailing ship of the Vietnam People’s Navy with 116 crew members from the Vietnam Naval Academy is docking in the Sihanoukville port in West Cambodia for a four-day official visit to the country from April 25-28.Colonel Nguyen Duc Nam, Vice Director of the Vietnam Naval Academy, who is also head of the Vietnamese delegation, said that this is the second time the Vietnam People’s Navy send a ship to Cambodia for friendly visit.The visit aims to further foster the traditional friendship, solidarity and mutual trust between the Vietnam People’s Army and the Cambodian Royal Army as well as the naval forces of the two countries in particular, he said.Nam noted that the Vietnam Naval Academy has contributed to the development of ties between the two naval forces by training officers for the Cambodia Royal Navy and sending its officials to Cambodia to help design naval officer training programmes.He expressed his belief that in the coming time, the partnership between naval forces of the two sides will continue thriving through the implementation of agreements, thus contributing to strengthening relations between the two countries and building a peaceful and stable environment in the region.During their stay, the crewmembers laid flowers at the Vietnam-Cambodia Friendship Monument in Sihanoukville city and visit the Vietnamese Consulate General in Preah Sihanouk province. They had a meeting with senior Cambodian naval officials and joined a number of cultural and sports exchange activities, while sharing experience in operation on board of naval ships with their Cambodian peers.The sailing ship, coded HQ-286 and named Le Quy Don, belongs to the training ship fleet of the Vietnam Naval Academy. It was designed by Poland’s Choren Design & Consulting and built by Marine Projects in 2014. The ship was launched in June 1, 2015.-VNA