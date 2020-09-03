Politics Deputy Foreign Minister pays homage to former Indian leader Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Nguyen Quoc Dung visited the Indian Embassy in Hanoi on September 3 to pay tribute to former Indian President Pranab Mukherjee, who passed away on August 31 at the age of 85.

Politics Da Nang: lessons taken from successful Party congresses As of the end of August, 2020, 16 Party organisations under the Party Committee of the central city of Da Nang had completed the organisation of their congresses for the 2020-2025 tenure, through which many valuable lessons have been taken.

Politics Special exhibition on Vietnam’s development path More than 200 documents and photos featuring the national construction and defence over the past 75 years are being displayed at an exhibition at the Hanoi-based Ho Chi Minh Museum.

Politics Vietnam calls for resumption of peace talks in Libya Ambassador Dang Dinh Quy, head of the permanent Vietnamese mission to the UN, has called on relevant parties in Libya to soon resume peace negotiations. ​