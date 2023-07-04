Politics ☕Afternoon briefing on July 4 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics Bamboo diplomacy a hallmark of Vietnam's engagement with int'l community: Australian scholar Vietnam’s “bamboo diplomacy” has been a hallmark of its engagement with the international community, stated Former Governor-General of Australia Peter Cosgroven in an interview granted to the Vietnam News Agency (VNA) on achievements of the “bamboo diplomacy”.

Politics Hanoi, Vientiane improve State management in industry, trade The Hanoi Department of Industry and Trade and the Vientiane Department of Industry and Trade of Laos held a conference in Hanoi on July 3 to share experience in State management in the field of industry and trade.

Politics Vietnam, Italy agree to boost defence cooperation Vietnam and Italy have agreed to strengthen defence cooperation in various fields, focusing on delegation exchange at all levels, human resources training, defence industry and technology transfer.