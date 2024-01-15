Politics ☀️ Morning digest January 15 The following is a list of selected news summaries reported last weekend by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics Quang Tri, Laos’ Savannakhet hold annual border conference An annual conference on border cooperation between Quang Tri and Laos’ Savannakhet province took place in the Vietnamese central province's Dong Ha city on January 13.

Politics Swiss experts put high expections on PM Chinh's Davos trip Swiss experts are optimistic about the success of Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh’s upcoming working trip to attend the 54th Annual Meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF-54) in Davos, Switzerland from January 16, saying that it is an opportunity for Vietnam to assert its contributions and role at multilateral forums.

Politics Favorable foundations present for enhanced Vietnam-Malta cooperation: ambassador The Vietnam-Malta ties have experienced positive developments since the establishment of diplomatic relations, Vietnamese Ambassador to Italy and Malta Duong Hai Hung has affirmed.