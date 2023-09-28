Vietnam Pho Festival 2023 to take place in Japan next month
A Vietnam Pho Festival 2023 will be held in Keyaki Namiki, Tokyo, Japan from October 7-8 as part of activities to introduce and promote Vietnamese culinary culture to international friends.
Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)HCM City (VNA) – A Vietnam Pho Festival 2023 will be held in Keyaki Namiki, Tokyo, Japan from October 7-8 as part of activities to introduce and promote Vietnamese culinary culture to international friends.
The information was announced by representatives of Tuoi Tre (Youth) Newspaper, the Saigontourist Group, and the Vietnam – Japan Friendship Association in Ho Chi Minh City at a press conference on September 28 in the city.
The event, which marks the seventh edition of the ‘Day of Pho’ (December 12), initiated and annually held by Tuoi Tre, is aimed at promoting Vietnamese cuisine, particularly Pho, a Vietnamese soup consisting of broth, rice noodles, herbs, and meat – usually beef or chicken.
It will feature many Pho brands across Vietnam namely Pho Dau, Pho Hai Thien, Pho Phu Gia, Pho 'S, Pho Sen SASCO, Pho Ta - Binh Tay Food, Pho Thin Bo Ho, along with Pho brands served at five-star hotels such as Majestic Saigon Hotel, Grand Saigon Hotel, and Thu Duc Golf Club, among others.
In the framework of the fest, a series of promotional activities will be organised, such as a talkshow “Love for Vietnam Pho”, a Pho cooking contest for Japanese people, an exhibition and a video screening programme featuring the history of the dish.
The programme will see the presence of culinary expert Matsuo Tomoyuki, Chairman of the Japan - Vietnam Cuisine Culture Association, who is the Ambassador of the festival.
The municipal Department of Industry and Trade will also arrange investment and trade promotion activities, and introduce products of enterprises operating in the food industry.
Le The Chu, Editor-in-Chief of Tuoi Tre Newspaper, co-head of the Steering Committee of Vietnam Pho Festival 2023, said that the agency is always interested in promoting the value of Vietnamese culture and cuisine.
The event is expected to introduce the unique cultural and culinary values of Vietnam to Japanese friends, contributing to promoting economic and tourism potential of Vietnam in general and HCM City in particular, Tru said.
Pham Huy Binh, Chairman of the Board of Members of Saigontourist Group, co-head of the Steering Committee said, through accompanying the fest - the first of its kind in this East Asian nation, the firm wants to realise its commitment to promoting Vietnamese culture and cuisine to the world and create a highlight to attract more Japanese tourists to Vietnam.
Japanese Consul General in HCM City Masuo Ono said the fest is part of practical activities to strengthen culture exchanges and economic connections between the two nations.
With around 40 booths, the Vietnam Pho Festival 2023 is expected to serve some 50,000 visitors./.