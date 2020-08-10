Vietnam Photo Expression 2020 launched
UNESCO in Vietnam in partnership with the Germany Embassy is organising Vietnam Photo Expression 2020, themed “Showing we care, sharing our vision on cultural diversity”.
One of the entries sent to organisers
The photos are to highlight the beauty of Vietnam’s cultural heritage and cultural creativity.
Submissions are called for in the following categories: landscapes of heritage sites and monuments, cultural transmission from generation to generation, arts and creativity, and harmony of people and nature.
The contest is open to all, professional or amateur, regardless of age, gender, or nationality. Entrants under 18 years of age require the permission of a parent or guardian.
Photos must have been taken after January 1, 2019 and can be either colour or black and white. They can be taken with professional equipment, phones, or film cameras scanned to digital, and must not have been previously submitted to any other photo contest.
The final photographs will be chosen by UNESCO upon the recommendations of a panel of judges.
Winners will receive among the following awards and honours: three top awards equal to up to 1,000 USD each for the top winners; honorary certificates from UNESCO for the top 20 winners; photos exhibited at relevant key UNESCO events and functions, for instance the Vietnam Design and Creativity Festival in 2020; and photos published in relevant UNESCO publications in Vietnam with full credit for the photographer.
The closing date for submissions is 23.59pm on November 1. Winners will be announced by November 15./.