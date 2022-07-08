According to the two sides’ agreement on phytosanitary requirements, in the immediate future, General Administration of Customs of China permits the import of fresh passion fruits from Vietnam through seven border gates in China's Guangxi province.

Based on the results of the pilot export, the two sides will assess the situation towards the signing of an official protocol on plant quarantine for Vietnamese passion fruits imported into China, contributing to the development of trade between the two countries.

Currently, Vietnam grows passion fruits on about 6,000ha across 46 cities and provinces with an annual output of 300,000-400,000 tonnes.

The negotiations for the fruit to be exported to China began in 2016. Following the Chinese market, the Plant Protection Department has sent documents to seek the permission for Vietnamese passion fruits to enter the Australian and US markets./.

