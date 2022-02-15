Society Infographic Three Vietnam tourist cities among world's 100 greatest places Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City and Phu Quoc have made it onto the global list of 100 greatest places to explore on Earth as voted by Time magazine.

Society Infographic Worship traditions during Lunar New Year Festival Vietnamese families started to prepare for Tet (Lunar New Year) festival since the 23rd day of the last lunar month.

Society Infographic (Interactive) Ten countries recognise Vietnam's vaccine passports The 10 countries that recognised the vaccine passports of Vietnam are Japan, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, India, Belarus, Cambodia, the Philippines, Palestine, and the Maldives.

Society Infographic 2022 Lunar New Year holiday to last five days The 2022 Tet (Lunar New Year) holiday will last from January 31 through February 4, according to the Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs.