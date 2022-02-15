Vietnam plants 1 billion trees to go green
Of the figure, around 690 million trees will be planted in urban and rural areas and 310 million in protected, special and production forests.
VNA
InfographicFDI reaches over 2.1 billion USD in January
The inflow of foreign investment into Vietnam hit over 2.1 billion as of January 20, up 4.2 percent year-on-year, marking good signals for the country's investment attraction, the latest report from the Foreign Investment Agency (FIA) showed.
InfographicThree Vietnam tourist cities among world's 100 greatest places
Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City and Phu Quoc have made it onto the global list of 100 greatest places to explore on Earth as voted by Time magazine.
InfographicWorship traditions during Lunar New Year Festival
Vietnamese families started to prepare for Tet (Lunar New Year) festival since the 23rd day of the last lunar month.
Infographic(Interactive) Ten countries recognise Vietnam's vaccine passports
The 10 countries that recognised the vaccine passports of Vietnam are Japan, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, India, Belarus, Cambodia, the Philippines, Palestine, and the Maldives.
Infographic2022 Lunar New Year holiday to last five days
The 2022 Tet (Lunar New Year) holiday will last from January 31 through February 4, according to the Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs.
InfographicOver 2 million poor households access social policy bank loans
More than 2 million poor households won access to loans worth over 80 trillion VND (3.52 billion USD) from the Vietnam Bank for Social Policies (VBSP) last year.