World ASEAN Business and Investment Summit 2020 held online The ASEAN Business and Investment Summit 2020 was held online under the theme" Digital ASEAN: Sustainable and Inclusive" on November 13.

ASEAN ASEAN Women Leaders' Summit held online in Hanoi The role of women and gender equality-related issues was discussed comprehensively for the first time at the ASEAN Women Leaders’ Summit held online on November 12. The summit is a hallmark of the ASEAN Year 2020 when Vietnam holds the Chairmanship.

Politics Legislators to debate revisions of Law on Preventing and Combating Narcotic Drugs Lawmakers are scheduled to debate the draft of the revised Law on Preventing and Combating Narcotic Drugs on November 13 morning, during the ongoing 10th sitting of the 14th National Assembly.

Politics Hong Kong Chief Executive receives outgoing Vietnamese Consul General Chief Executive of Hong Kong Carrie Lam received outgoing Vietnamese Consul General in the Chinese special administrative region Tran Thanh Huan on November 12.