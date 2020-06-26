Politics PM Phuc calls for stronger ASEAN cooperation against COVID-19 The 36th ASEAN Summit offers an opportunity for the regional countries to further enhance intra-bloc cooperation to repel challenges caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc said on June 26.

Politics Infographic 36th ASEAN Summit to adopt important documents The 36th ASEAN Summit themed “Cohesive and Responsive ASEAN” took place in Hanoi on June 26 under the chair of Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc.

Politics UN Security Council adopts Vietnamese-compiled resolution The United Nations Security Council (UNSC) on June 25 adopted Resolution 2529 on reappointing the prosecutor and reviewing the two-year operation of the International Residual Mechanism for Criminal Tribunals (IRMCT).