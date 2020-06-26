Vietnam plays proactive role in RCEP negotiations: Indian scholar
Vietnam is playing a very proactive and responsible role in pushing up the negotiations of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) forward, Associate Prof. Dr. Faisal Ahmed from India’s FORE School of Management has said.
Associate Prof. Dr. Faisal Ahmed from India’s FORE School of Management (Photo: VNA)
Ahmed also told the Vietnam News Agency (VNA) on June 25 that Vietnam is performing a significant role in strengthening regional integration and creating a cohesive environment within the ASEAN to adapt to and promote the Fourth Industrial Revolution.
He highlighted Vietnam’s crucial economic and strategic role in the Indo-Pacific region.
Prior to the ongoing 36th ASEAN summit, Vietnamese Minister of Industry and Trade Tran Tuan Anh chaired a meeting of ministers from RCEP negotiating members, he continued.
Regarding India’s possibility to return to the RCEP negotiations, Ahmed said the joint media statement of the 10th RCEP Ministerial Meeting that took place online on June 23 has emphasised that the RCEP remains open for India.
Earlier, there had been some concerns over India not joining the RCEP, he said, adding: “But I feel that joining RCEP will be beneficial for India, and will give a boost to ‘Make in India’ programme also.”
“I think India will be in a better position to re-consider joining RCEP only after the result of the US presidential elections to be held in November this year,” he said./.