Politics Vietnamese, Chinese provinces hold joint border inspection The Department of Foreign Affairs of Vietnam’s northernmost province of Ha Giang and the Office of Foreign Affairs of China’s Yunnan province on December 25 held a ceremony at Marker 456 in Thuong Phung commune of Meo Vac district to launch a bilateral border inspection.

Politics ☕ Afternoon briefing on December 25 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics Party chief chairs Central Military Commission’s review conference Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong, who is also Secretary of the Central Military Commission, chaired the commission’s eighth session in Hanoi on December 25 to review the fulfillment of military, national defence and Party building tasks in 2023 and roll out tasks for 2024.