Politics Hungary considers Vietnam most crucial partner in Southeast Asia: Hungarian president Hungary consistently regards Vietnam as its most crucial partner in Southeast Asia, Hungarian President Katalin Novák stated at a January 19 meeting with Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, who is paying an official visit to the European country.

Politics Industry and trade ministry's Party Committee Standing Board disciplined The Party Central Committee’s Inspection Commission decided to give a warning to the Standing Board of the Ministry of Industry and Trade’s Party Committee in the 2015-2020 tenure as a disciplinary measure, during its meeting in Hanoi on January 10-11 and 19.

Politics Vietnam, Slovakia see great potential to develop cooperation: Slovak legislator Vietnam and Slovakia own favourable conditions to advance bilateral ties as well as the relations between their parliaments, Deputy Speaker Lubos Blaha of the Slovak National Council said.

Politics Vietnam strengthening friendship, cooperation with Hungary, Romania Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and his spouse are paying official visits to Hungary and Romania from January 18-23. The visits are expected to help strengthen the traditional friendship and cooperation between Vietnam and the two European countries.