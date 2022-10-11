Politics Vietnam, Japan boost UN peacekeeping cooperation Lieutenant General Phung Si Tan, Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Vietnam People's Army, on October 10 hosted a reception for Matsuzawa Tomoko, Director for Defence Cooperation in the Indo-Pacific Region of the International Policy Division of the Defence Policy Bureau under the Japanese Ministry of Defence, who is also head of Japan’s experts' working group on peacekeeping.

Politics ☀️ Morning digest October 11 The following is a list of selected news summaries last night by the Vietnam News Agency. ​

Politics Three Vietnamese police officers to join UN peacekeeping mission in South Sudan The Ministry of Public Security held a ceremony on October 10 to assign three police officers to join the UN peacekeeping mission in South Sudan.

Politics Historic moments of October 1954 in Hanoi Those living in Vietnam’s capital Hanoi will be clearly feeling two special things at this time: the poetic beauty of the autumn weather and the joyful and exciting atmosphere as the city celebrates its Liberation Day, October 10, 1954-2022.