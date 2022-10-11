Vietnam Post to assist Lao counterpart in digital transformation
Chairman of Vietnam Post Nguyen Hai Thanh speaks at the meeting with the Lao delegation on October 10. (Photo: vnpost.vn)Hanoi (VNA) – The Vietnam Post Corporation will help the Lao Post Corporation with digital transformation and application of digital platforms to postal services, General Director of the Vietnamese firm Chu Quang Hao said on October 10.
Meeting a visiting delegation of the Lao Ministry of Technology and Communications led by Minister Boviengkham Vongdara in Hanoi, he said as digital services and e-commerce will boom in the time ahead, the two corporations will step up collaboration in e-commerce shipping.
In particular, Vietnam Post will boost advertising and selling specialties of Laos on its e-commerce platform Postmart.vn, he added.
Chairman of Vietnam Post Nguyen Hai Thanh said on the 60th anniversary of the countries’ diplomatic ties last September, Vietnam Post and Lao Post signed a cooperation agreement.
Lao Minister of Technology and Communications Boviengkham Vongdara (centre) at the meeting (Photo: vnpost.vn)He expressed his hope that with support from the Vietnamese Ministry of Information and Communications and the Lao ministry, the two companies will enhance bilateral partnership and turn it into a bright spot of their countries’ relations.
Thanh also recommended promoting new cooperation chances in such fields as postal finance, e-commerce, and digital services.
Minister Boviengkham Vongdara spoke highly of the cooperation between Vietnam Post and Lao Post, noting that they hold numerous cooperation opportunities, especially in logistics and goods delivery.
He said he hopes Vietnam Post will assist its Lao counterpart in digital transformation in the time ahead, and that the two sides will further enhance connections in more areas to soon achieve the set targets and contribute to the Vietnam - Laos friendship, solidarity, and cooperation./.