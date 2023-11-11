Vietnam prepares for 11th Asia-Pacific Regional Conference of IFRC
At the Vietnam Red Cross Society (VRC) Central Committee's training course in Hanoi on November 10. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – A training course on diplomatic and security activities in preparation for the upcoming 11th Asia-Pacific Regional Conference of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) was held in Hanoi on November 10.
Organised by the Vietnam Red Cross Society (VRC) Central Committee, which is also the host of the conference, the course provided VRC staff members and volunteers with basic knowledge about necessary reception works and skills to handle situations arising.
Themed “Becoming disaster ready in Asia Pacific”, the quadrennial conference is scheduled for late November in the capital city. About 350 domestic and foreign delegates are expected to participate in a forum on young leaders’ innovation in coping with catastrophes, along with other sidelines activities.
The event offers an opportunity to promote the image of Vietnam and its people, and enhance development cooperation between the VRC and international partners and organisations and businesses around the world. It will contribute to affirming the commitments by the Vietnamese government, as well as the responsibility for action of Red Cross and Red Crescent societies in the region in climate change and catastrophe response.
The IFRC is the largest humanitarian network in the world, with 192 member societies./.