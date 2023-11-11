Society Vietnamese, Japanese geoparks sign MoU on cooperation A ceremony was held in the northern province of Ha Giang on November 10 to sign a memorandum of understanding on cooperation between UNESCO Global Geopark Dong Van Karst Plateau and aspiring UNESCO Global Geopark Mine-Akiyoshidai Karst Plateau of Japan.

Videos Fund-raising campaign launched to conserve Con Dao sea turtles A campaign named “Save The Ocean” has been launched recently on Con Dao island in the southern province of Ba Ria-Vung Tau to raise fund for habitat conservation of sea turtles.

Videos New salary regime to be implemented from July 2024 The National Assembly has passed a Resolution on the 2024 socio-economic development plan, which emphasises reviewing and perfecting wage policies, social insurance policies, and unemployment insurance in an open direction to broaden coverage and boost participation.

Society National action month on gender equality launched The National Action Month on Gender Equality and Gender-based Violence Prevention and Response was launched on November 10 by the Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs (MoLISA), in collaboration with the United Nations Office in Vietnam and the national flag carrier Vietnam Airlines.