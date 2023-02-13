Society Vietnamese embassies in Turkey, Syria well perform citizen protection The Vietnamese Embassy in Turkey has been urgently performing citizen protection measures, and actively supporting the mission of the Ministry of Public Security which is on search-and-rescue duty in areas bearing the brunt of the devastating February 6 earthquake, according to Ambassador Do Son Hai.

Society Vietnamese expats in Hong Kong gather for Tet celebrations The Consulate General of Vietnam in China’s Hong Kong Special Administrative Region on February 13 organised a get-together to welcome the Tet (Lunar New Year) festival 2023 for the overseas Vietnamese community in Hong Kong, the first such event after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Society Vietnam, Cambodia strengthen collaboration in border protection, management Leaders of the Border Guard High Command under the Vietnamese Ministry of National Defence and the Cambodian Ministry of Interior's General Department of Immigration held talks in Ho Chi Minh City on February 12, discussing measures to enhance coordination in border protection and management.

Society Sport events help connect Vietnamese people in Singapore “Van Lang Sports Competition 2023”, sponsored by the Vietnamese Embassy in Singapore, was held in the city-state on February 12 with the aim of connecting Vietnamese people in the country.