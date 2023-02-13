Vietnamese embassies in Turkey, Syria well perform citizen protection
The Vietnamese Embassy in Turkey has been urgently performing citizen protection measures, and actively supporting the mission of the Ministry of Public Security which is on search-and-rescue duty in areas bearing the brunt of the devastating February 6 earthquake, according to Ambassador Do Son Hai.
The embassy has sent its staff to accompany the team and tried to meet the mission's requirements.
According to the embassy, on the first day of their rescue operation in Adiyaman city, the rescue mission discovered and coordinated with international forces to rescue a victim trapped in the rubble.
The embassy continues to provide support for Vietnam’s rescue and relief teams. (Photo: VNA)The Vietnamese embassies in Turkey and Syria said they have been keeping a close contact with local authorities and the Vietnamese communities in the two countries to get information about the possibility of Vietnamese casualties in the earthquake.
The embassies said so far, there was no information on Vietnamese citizens dead or injured in the disaster.
The embassy in Turkey reported that six families with Vietnamese citizens have been affected by the earthquake, and they are facing many difficulties. The embassy has received and provided financial support, and goods to help them overcome the difficult time.
Ambassador Hai affirmed that the embassy will continue to provide support for Vietnam’s rescue and relief teams, and maintain contact with overseas Vietnamese in Turkey, thus promptly rolling out plans to quickly deploy citizen protection measures in case of necessity./.